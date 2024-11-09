Grant McCann's penalty claim after Doncaster Rovers' draw with Notts County + James Maxwell update

Grant McCann was unhappy his side were denied two penalties.

The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with sub Joe Ironside's header cancelling out Alasanna Jatta's first half strike. McCann was generally pleased with how his side recovered from an iffy first half but believes that referee Tom Reeves should have awarded two spot-kicks for fouls on Jay McGrath and Luke Molyneux, the latter incident coming right at the end of the contest.

"We should have had two penalties. I'll speak to the referee after just to ask him his thinking about it really," McCann said.

"The one on Jay McGrath is a stone-waller. He's (referee) got an unbelievable position of it aswell. Jay goes to head the ball and gets rugby-tackled to the floor. The second one with Luke, I know they are trying to stamp out diving but if Luke had fell we'd have a penalty but he stays on his feet. Their player has two arms around him and it affects Luke's shot. I don't get it, honestly."

Regarding the outcome of the game, the Rovers chief added: "I thought for 30 minutes we couldn't live with them. They're a really good team. We didn't do well enough that first 30 and weren't aggressive enough. Their goal comes from a give-and-go and Jatta is free in the box and scores. Second half we were much better and didn't let them breathe. We had aggression and took the ball off them."

The visitors went in front through Jatta, after the giant forward thumped home a header to cap off a well-worked move.

They had chances to extend the lead further before the break, with Rovers perhaps fortunate to go in at the break just one goal behind. Clearly, McCann's half-time team talk worked and Ironside's goal was just reward for a much-improved second half performance: "I'm really pleased for Joe because he's waiting patiently for an opportunity, like a lot of people. He's starting to get his form back which is good."

James Maxwell missed out on the squad despite having trained all week after sustaining a knock at Barrow.

On his absence, McCann said: "He dropped out of training yesterday. He's still not right. I said to him 'you need to be honest with us' because we can't be carrying anyone. Fair play, he got through the first 30 minutes of training and dropped out. I don't think it's anything too long-term, we just need to manage him. We've got him some new insoles for his shoes to stop his ankle rocking. We're doing all we can to get him back."