Grant McCann's honest verdict on Doncaster Rovers FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace

Grant McCann declared his pride after Doncaster Rovers' valiant efforts in the FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.

Rovers were undone by a goal in each half against the Premier League side in the fourth round. Daniel Munoz tapped in after a rebound fell his way in the first half before a classy lobbed finish from Justin Devenny effectively killed off any brief hopes of a comeback.

"I'm really proud of the players and the performance," a proud McCann told the Free Press. "It was always going to be very tough against a top Premier League team with good players all the way through their team.

"The first half was difficult with the shape that we played with. We had some really good chances and moments. We thought Luke's (Molyneux) effort was in first half, when he came inside. Ultimately we conceded from a really clever free-kick.

"There was a bit of fortune when it dropped to their lad (Munoz) when it did but we changed the shape abit to try and get on the ball more but also to try and hurt them from our two number ten positions. I think we started the second half better but then the second goal we concede, we don't concede that in League Two. That's just Premier League quality: the pass, the run, the finish.

"It was a sucker punch and then we're chasing it really. We threw caution to the wind to try and get a goal but it didn't happen.

"I feel hopefully the city can be proud of the club and the players tonight."

McCann also offered a brief update on James Maxwell after the full-back struggled towards the end of the contest. McCann added: "He's a bit sore in there. We'll see as he's just got some ice on his shin."