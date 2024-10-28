Grant McCann's challenge to Doncaster Rovers' 'outstanding' star as he hints at squad's maturity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kyle Hurst has been challenged to lay down a marker and keep hold of his starting role for Doncaster Rovers.

The forward put in a stellar performance, providing both assists in last weekend's derby victory away at Bradford City.

After a frustrating first half, which saw him come close to making the breakthrough, the 22-year-old took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half. After teeing up Luke Molyneux from close range, Hurst then charged half the length of the field to set up Billy Sharp for what proved to be the winnner despite Bradford scoring late on to provide a grandstand finish.

Hurst earned a standing ovation when he was substituted off at the end and his manager Grant McCann now wants him to replicate that kind of form on a consistent basis.

Kyle Hurst stole the show in the win at Bradford: Pic: Howard Roe.

"He was outstanding," his manager told the Free Press. "The way that he played on the half-turn, he just caused them so many problems because he's so quick with the ball. If you speak to the players about him, we see it every single day from him in training. But we want him to do it week in, week out. That's the challenge for him. There's good competition so that's his challenge.

"But, as I say, Kyle's shown glimpses of it and we all know what he's about."

After Andy Cook had reduced the arrears with seven minutes to go, it kickstarted Bradford into life. But some canny defending ensured the visitors held on. McCann believes it was yet another example of how the team has advanced, psychologically, in the space of 12 months."When Bradford are going towards their fans at the end, shooting in front of however many thousand fans, then sometimes that can suck the ball into the net," he added. "So you can see why they're strong at home because teams will probably wilt when they come here.

"But we got the message on really quickly after they scored their goal and I moved Jay McGrath back centrally. I think if I'd have kept it as it was then we may have conceded. And that's not a slant on Owen Bailey, it's just a case he (Jay) is bigger and he's a centre-half. But overall I can't complain because we saw it out."