Grant McCann unpicks Doncaster Rovers' loss at Wallsall as he doubles down on selection policy

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann has defended his selection policy after his side's 2-0 defeat at league leaders Walsall.

A poor first half ended with both sides going in at the break goalless but it took the hosts just 90 seconds after the restart to go in front.

Nathan Lowe scored with a close-range attempt that Ted Sharman-Lowe got a hand on but just couldn't keep out. Harry Williams' header then killed off any hopes of a Rovers comeback on a day when they registered just one solitary attempt on target - a late header from Joseph Olowu with the score already at 2-0.

Giving his verdict on the game against Mat Sadler's side, McCann said: "I don't think there was too much in the game. Two bits of quality from Walsall and they score. We just didn't take our moments today.

"I said at half-time the players need to show more guile at the top end of the pitch. But then we come out second half and we haven't given ourselves a chance to get started really. Their two goals we can certainly avoid today.

"It's a long season and we won't always be perfect. I'm more disappointed with the result than the performance."

McCann made just one change to the starting XI from the team that beat Tranmere Rovers five days prior - Joe Ironside in at the expense of Jordan Gibson - but did switch up formation going to a 4-3-1-2.

A portion of the fanbase have questioned the Northern Irishman's policy of chopping and changing his team in terms of both personnel and formations. When quizzed on whether he'd be sticking with his policy, McCann doubled down saying: "We make decisions based on what game we'll come up against. I think there's a lot of talk about it (changing players/formations) in football in general but our style never changes. We have a firm style of how we want to play. Regardless of what system, our style will never change."

When asked if too much was made of the 'horses for courses' approach, McCann said: "Absolutely. It's always thrown against you when you lose, never when you win. That's football and it's a game of opinions and I respect that. But we have a certain style of playing and that'll never change.