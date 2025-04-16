Grant McCann snubbed in annual EFL awards but two Doncaster Rovers players up for gongs
Despite Rovers being in firm contention for promotion this season, the four contenders up for the award are Bradford's Graham Alexander, Port Vale chief Darren Moore, Walsall boss Mat Sadler and Bromley supremo Andy Woodman.
That will perhaps raise an eyebrow with all those of a Rovers persuasion. There are however two players up for awards at the event which takes place at a ceremony in London on Sunday, April 27.
Luke Molyneux is up for the League Two player of the season gong. He is uup against Bromley's Michael Cheek and, strangely, Nathan Lowe - who only spent the first half of the season on loan at Walsall.
Joseph Olowu is also in the running for a prize. The defender, one of the stars of the season, is up for the EFL Player in the Community award. He competes against Norwich's Jack Stacey and Bristol Rovers' Taylor Moore.
