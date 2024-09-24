Grant McCann sees parallels between Doncaster Rovers defender and £20million Premier League man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jay McGrath's performances in the last few weeks have got plenty of Doncaster Rovers fans excited.

The centre-half arrived at his hometown club in January, having transferred from League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic. A frustrating second half of last season saw him make just a handful of appearances, with the team's excellent form meaning he largely watched on from the sidelines unable to show what he could do.

But after a proper pre-season and an injury to skipper Richard Wood, the door was suddenly left ajar for the 21-year-old. And his recent performances have seen him well and truly step up to the plate with some eye-catching moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He's started the last six games and has formed a partnership with veteran Tom Anderson in the heart of defence. Manager Grant McCann has regularly waxed lyrical about the former Coventry City youngster's physical skillset. And now he's made another complementary comparison, suggesting he sees parallels between McGrath and Jacob Greaves, who McCann gave a debut to at Hull City. Greaves played a major role in the Tigers' promotion from League One in 2020/21 before three solid seasons in the Championship persuaded Ipswich to part with around £20million when they won the race for his signature this summer.

"Jay's got all the attributes to be whatever he wants to be," McCann said.

"He's six foot-plus, a machine in terms of how he's built, how he can move, he can handle the ball and he plays left-sided centre-half which isn't easy to come by.

"Without putting too much pressure on him, the last young, left-sided centre-back I brought through at Hull has ended up going to the Premier League for about £20million.

"As I say, Jay's got the capabilities to go wherever he wants to go. He just needs to keep his head level and keep performing as he has been."