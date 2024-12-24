Grant McCann says squad depth struggles of last season are long gone for Doncaster Rovers

Grant McCann

Grant McCann says last season's squad depth issues was an area he was always keen to improve this time around.

Doncaster Rovers have arguably, on paper, the best squad in League Two with a plethora of options across all areas of the pitch thanks to an impressive summer of recruitment.

It is often hard to predict what McCann's starting XI will be, given his penchant for switching up personnel, and sometimes formations. He believes a 'horses for courses' approach is the way forward as it not only means his team are hard for opponents to second-guess, but also allows him to spread out match minutes to his vast roster of players.

"We go Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday - it's a gruelling period for us right now so I'm pleased we've got nearly a fully fit squad because it's going to be tested in the next ten days," McCann said ahead of the Boxing Day trip to leaders Walsall.

"We didn't just want to have an XI that was strong but then when there's three or four injuries the replacements aren't up to scratch.

"I guess it goes back to the first half of last season. There was many games when we looked OK from one to 11 but then looked particularly weak beneath that, particularly with the injuries that we got.

"I remember going to places like Stockport last year and looking at the likes of Paddy Madden coming off their bench.

"And we're bringing youngsters on - no disrespect to our youngsters. We were going head-to-head for 80-odd minutes and wondering if we can change it late on but not really. I guess we went back to that when we were recruiting in the summer.

"We've now got subs that can impact the game. But also, we've got 20, 21, 22 players all capable of playing in our squad and I think that stands us in good stead as the season goes on."

The Saddlers go into Thursday's clash with a six-point buffer at the top of the table and McCann knows that it represents the toughest test of the season so far for his side.

"They're very strong at home," he added. "They've got the bit between their teeth and have confidence. So it doesn't come much tougher against a team with real momentum.

"I think it will be a good game. They've a certain way of playing and like to get forward quickly so we know what we'll be up against. We have to match them and then show composure ourselves."