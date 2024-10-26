Grant McCann salutes 'moments of quality' in Doncaster Rovers' win at Bradford City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann was delighted after Doncaster Rovers sealed the derby spoils in a 2-1 win at Bradford City.

Second half goals from Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp - both assisted by the hugely impressive Kyle Hurst - roared the visitors into a two-goal lead before Andy Cook's late header made it a grandstand finish.

"I think we played very, very well," beamed the Northern Irishman, whose side remain fourth in the table.

"We probably could have had four or five in the first half but we stayed calm at half-time. I said to them 'keep doing what you're doing' and I'm really pleased with the two moments of quality for the goals.

"The first was Hursty finding Mols and it was a great finish. And then the second goal is something we work on constantly, how to play it out from the back, quick one-twos and the finish from Billy was excellent.

"I take responsibility for their goal because I moved Jay McGrath from the centre of the goal, I shouldn't have done that. And it's not a slant on Owen Bailey at all, but Jay was dominating that position so I probably should have moved Owen to the left of the three but it's something you live and learn by.

"But as I say, I'm pleased with the all-round performance as it was a great team effort today."

On Hurst, who was a constant menace for the Bantams' backline all day, McCann has challenged him to maintain those levels.

Rovers' boss Grant McCann was delighted with the derby win at Bradford.

He added: "Kyle was a joy to watch and the challenge for him is now to do this consistently. If he does then he's not at this level. He's all the tools to be a Championship player for sure. It's my job to get him in the right headspace to do it week in, week out."