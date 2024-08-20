Grant McCann reveals January clauses in contracts of Doncaster Rovers' quartet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brandon Fleming last week became the fourth loan signing made by Doncaster Rovers this season.

The full-back arrived from Hull City following an injury sustained by regular left-back James Maxwell. The 24-year-old made a cameo in the defeat down at Newport County, posting a decent showing albeit on a forgettable day for Rovers as they lost 3-1 in Wales.

Despite Maxwell's fractured metatarsal expected to only sideline him until around October/November time, it was interesting to note that the Fleming arrangement was for a season-long switch.

Now, manager Grant McCann has put more flesh on the bone regarding this deal and indeed the other three loan players in the squad: Chelsea goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe, West Ham midfielder Patrick Kelly and Bristol City winger Ephraim Yeboah. He says that, as is normal practice, all loans will be assessed at the halfway point of the campaign.

Brandon Fleming made a cameo for his debut down at Newport last weekend.

"When we take on loan signings, we always have a break clause on them in January," McCann revealed to the Free Press. "It's a two-way break clause for both clubs for reasons such as it might not have worked out for the player then we can always speak to the club and come to a mutual agreement.

"And also the clubs that we take these players from like to have that guarantee that if he comes and does well for us, that if a 'bigger' club up the chain comes in for him then they can call him back and send him there.

"So we're okay with it and it works well for both clubs and we've always had these things in loans. I think it's the best way to have them really so we can monitor it as it goes on."

League Two clubs can have a maximum of five loanees in a matchday squad, giving McCann scope to possibly dip into this market again before the window shuts on Friday, August 30.