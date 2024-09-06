Grant McCann reveals Doncaster Rovers' stance on entering the free agent market

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has delivered his verdict on entering the free agent market.

Rovers made nine summer signings before the window slammed shut, with the vast majority of incomings confirmed before the end of June.

McCann resisted the temptation to enter before last Friday's deadline and believes that he has put together a squad more than capable of challenging at the top end of League Two.

Whilst permanent deals and loans are now off the menu until January, the large pool of unattached players is a market that some clubs are already taking advantage of.

However, McCann appears reluctant to go down this avenue.

Speaking to the Free Press, he gave an initial tongue-in-cheek response to the subject: "I thought we'd be finished talking about transfers to be honest!"

He then added: "Listen, we're happy with our squad. The free agent market is difficult because they'll have not trained with anybody. Also, in terms of their fitness levels they may not be near where we need them to be so it takes time to get them up to speed.

"So there's a lot of permutations that go into it. But I'm really pleased with what we've got and I think we've got enough in our building to keep us nice and strong and competitive, as we've shown already."