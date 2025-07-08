Grant McCann reflects on Doncaster Rovers' first pre-season game + gives injury updates
Rovers brushed off the summer cobwebs with a 3-2 win over Alfreton on a night that saw two separate sides play 60-minute games.
Goals from Damola Ajayi, George Broadbent and Brandon Hanlan were sandwiched by a penalty and a fine finish from the plucky hosts.
Speaking post-match, McCann reflected: "It was a positive 60 minutes into nearly everyone. These games are about coming through them without injuries and everyone tonight has done which is pleasing.
"I thought we didn't get the tempo first 60 as much as we did the second 60 but I can't fault the players' attitude. Some of the new boys are getting there quicker than others but that's always the way. We'll work on that the next couple of games."
Whilst plenty of the first team got minutes in Derbyshire, there were a notable number of players missing from the squad including Jamie Sterry, Robbie Gotts and Joe Ironside.
Explaining their absences, McCann said: "Jamie woke up with a stiff groin. It's nothing too serious but we didn't want to risk him.
"Robbie has got bad blisters on every toe, the kind of which I've never seen before. We left him yesterday and tonight but he'll be fine for Saturday.
"And as for Joe, he's a little bit behind the group in terms of fitness levels and sharpness. He missed the whole off-season programme because he's carrying a little problem in his pubic bone area from last season which got infected. He's frustrated with it. He trained single sessions in the first week but didn't in the second. And then last week in Spain he trained all the double sessions every day so he's probably four or five session behind and we'll just get him sharper before we involve him."
Rovers have another double-header on Saturday, with a team heading to Stamford at noon and then Peterborough Sports at 3pm.
