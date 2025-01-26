Grant McCann provides Doncaster Rovers transfer update amid fresh Richard Wood setback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There's just over a week left of the January transfer window.

For Doncaster Rovers, they got their business done nice and early. Three loanees - Rob Street, Ethan Ennis and Charlie Crew - have come in with manager Grant McCann insisting that further incomings are unlikely.

Speaking to the Free Press after Saturday's home win over Harrogate, McCann has revealed that he is planning on maintaining that stance despite a fresh injury blow to club captain Richard Wood.

The 39-year-old centre-half has missed virtually the entire season after a troublesome ankle injury. Despite undergoing two operations to try and address the issue, McCann revealed the the veteran went under the knife a third time this week.

McCann told the Free Press: "Richard had a bit of a setback. He had an operation on Friday and it just hasn't been right, his ankle.

"It's not going to keep him out long. He'll probably miss the next couple of weeks of training and then he'll get back in. We've just got to see how Woody is.

"I feel like we're covered anyway, I really do. We've got players that can play in different positions and I wouldn't want to bring in a centre-half to be sat in the stands. They'd need to come in and take over and take Jay (McGrath) or Joseph's (Olowu) place at this stage but for me I'm really pleased with those two."

When quizzed on whether there was any update in terms of outgoings, McCann added that the club has snubbed a number of loan requests: "We had one or two phone calls for our players to go out on loan but it was nothing that really sat with us well or the players well, so there's nothing on that front at the moment."

The window shuts at 11pm on Monday, February 3.