Grant McCann predicts unique challenge that Doncaster Rovers will face at Harrogate

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says he is expecting a different challenge in tonight's Yorkshire derby away at Harrogate.

The fixture at Wetherby Road, brought forward to accomodate live Sky Sports coverage, will see more than 1,000 Rovers fans in the away end.

Whilst it promises to be a fixture that whets the appetite, Rovers chief McCann is also expecting a different tactical from their hosts.

Speaking ahead of the 8pm kick-off, McCann said: "They're a good footballing team, Harrogate. They play some good stuff and want to play through you. It's interesting because of the teams we've played so far there's not many that have 'played' against us.

Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann.

"They've gone direct and I don't know whether that's a complement to our press, I'm not sure.

"But I certainly think Harrogate will play and they have a threat at the top end of the pitch and so we need to be ready for that."

Rovers are hoping to strengthen their grip on top spot but will have to do so without the defensive trio of James Maxwell, Tom Nixon and Richard Wood. Whilst all three are now back on the mend, none will be ready to face Simon Weaver's side.

Recent addition Josh Emmanuel is available however, with McCann saying he has already noticed a surge in fitness levels after the free agent signed a short-term deal last week.

McCann added: "Josh is good. He had three or four days training last week and then three days this week. He's in a better place than he was. He'll just get better the more he trains.

"We've had positive news on Tom Nixon and hoping he gets out on the pitches next week at some point. James Maxwell is coming along very well and again hopefully by next week he will step up his rehab. We're positive it's not too long (to wait) for these injuries."

* Meanwhile, Rovers have announced the extension of loan deals for two of their youngsters.

Forwards Jack Goodman and Tavonga Kuleya will remain with their temporary clubs - Peterborough Sports and Truro City respectively - until January.

A decision is still to be made on the futures of Will Flint and Freddie Allen with the possibility that Sam Straughan-Brown could also be sent out on loan.