Grant McCann praises Doncaster Rovers' young quartet after senior debuts in EFL Trophy win

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, was full of praise for four of the club's youngsters after handing them their senior debuts last night.

Harry Glaves, Rhomani Murray, Deshaun Musgrave-Dore and Ethan Hodgett all came on as second half substitutes in Rovers' 2-1 win over Everton's under-21s in their opening EFL Trophy group clash at the Eco-Power Stadium.

"It's great to give those young players an opportunity and I thought they all did really well when they came on," McCann reflected, after seeing goals from Brandon Hanlan and Joe Sbarra seal three group stage points.

"I thought they added fresh energy and a bounce to us when they came on. I just said to them in front of the other boys in the changing room - who all gave them a round of applause - that this will be something they remember for the rest of their lives because you always remember your debut.

"I'm sure Stuart (Swift, head of academy), Paul Green (head coach of under-18s) and the academy and their parents will all be proud. In fact I think I could hear them when they were all coming on! I've been there myself. I've been there myself with my lad at Barnsley and it makes you so proud of all the hard work to get to that stage.

"It's nice to see the academy producing players."

Rovers were made to work for their win. Hanlan opened the scoring with his first goal for the club after just seven minutes but the Toffees' youngsters restored parity through Justin Clarke's stoppage time effort. That looked as though it would force penalties but up popped Sbarra to seal a late, late win.

"It was a very pleasing performance on the whole," McCann added. "It's difficult when you play against these academies because you don't know what to expect.

"We got a lot of players minutes who needed them tonight.

"They had a £9million wing-back out there but this is what's good about it, in terms of testing yourselves against these sides."

Rovers return to league duties on Saturday with the visit of Bradford City.