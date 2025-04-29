Grant McCann on what 'still eats away' at him even after Doncaster Rovers' promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann is basking in the joy of a second managerial promotion, after Doncaster Rovers confirmed their place in League One for next season.

The Northern Irishman is in his second spell in South Yorkshire. His first stint, in the 2018-19 campaign, saw him lead the club to the League One play-offs only to fall short at the semi-final stage.

That same fate would befall him on his return to Rovers too, this time in League Two in 2023-24. It was then third time lucky this season, with Rovers getting over the line last weekend thanks to a win over promotion rivals Bradford City.

Having lifted the League One title with Hull City in-between his two spells in the Rovers hotseat, McCann has the chance to tick off two of the three EFL crowns on Saturday. A win for Rovers will secure the title, or if they match Port Vale's result. Whilst obviously proud of his achievements so far, he is always hungry for more. And he admits that his two departures from former club Peterborough still rankle with him.

McCann was axed by the Posh in early 2018 and then again five years later. Both times he had the team on the cusp of the play-offs.

Still only 45, McCann is closing in on 500 games as a manager and told the Free Press: "I know I've had quite a few games now, but I'd like to think I'm still quite young in management. And I feel like I've been unfortunate a few times, really.

"I left Peterborough twice, when they were seventh or eighth in the division and a couple of points off the play-offs - not left, I got sacked! And then I missed out twice in the play-offs here with Doncaster, won the league with Hull and then got promoted again now with Doncaster.

"Those two times probably still eat away at me because I feel that I would probably have gotten Peterborough promoted which I've told Darragh (MacAnthony, owner)!

"So I always think back to those times, when I didn't get the chance to finish a job. And that's why I always go onto you about it's not where you are in January, February time. It's about where you are after 46 games."