Grant McCann on what Doncaster Rovers fans can expect on transfer deadline day

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has doubled down on his stance over transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman was quizzed prior to the weekend over whether he could have second thoughts over dipping into the market before it slams shut tonight (Monday) at 11pm.

So far, Rovers have signed three loanees: Rob Street, Ethan Ennis and Charlie Crew. But McCann is adamant he won't be tempted to try and add to that tally. A handful of players have been allowed to leave already with the possibility for more exits before tonight's cut-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a few clubs interested in one or two of our players who aren't involved at this moment in time," McCann said, following the weekend win over MK Dons - a fifth straight win in all competitions.

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons ; 1/2/2025 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' manager Grant McCann

"But we'll just wait and see how it plays out really. I'm not expecting my phone to be ringing too much. From our point of view, our squad is settled but there's possibly one or two that could go out."

When probed further by the Free Press, McCann says he doesn't foresee Rovers getting involved in any last-minute drama - unlike some clubs who he believes deliberately chase the headlines.

"I wish it had shut yesterday!" he said, referring to the traditional January 31 end point. "It's a bit of a pain really. Once you've done your business, you just want to get it over and done with really. If you're scratching around on deadline day for a signing then I don't think you've prepared at all really.

"There's football clubs that dramatise the window and deadline day. They always want to make a signing on deadline day. But we're not about that. We've done our signings."