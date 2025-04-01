Grant McCann on the overriding emotion he felt after Doncaster Rovers' draw with Walsall

Rovers chief Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann couldn't hide his frustration after his side's 2-2 draw against fellow promotion hopefuls Walsall.

Luke Molyneux opened the scoring early on but Walsall's Taylor Allen glanced home a header in quickfire fashion. Then, sub Billy Sharp thought he'd won it only for Walsall's very own super-sub Danny Johnson to break Rovers' hearts late on.

The result leaves Rovers fourth but they're now three points adrift of third-placed Port Vale albeit with a game in hand.

Speaking to the media post-match, the Northern Irishman said: "I thought it was a good game, with two very good teams with contrasting styles. I felt first half we were a bit too eager to go forward by playing too many longer balls which Walsall like. That frustrated me but we scored a really good goal by passing through the lines and finding Luke in the pocket.

"We worked on that because if he had stayed out wide he'd have the wing-back and centre-half to beat everytime. But then to concede so quickly is frustrating. We don't look after the ball, we don't track the runner and they score.

"Second half was much better. We were in control and didn't give Walsall too many opportunities. But then we get a chance and it's a tremendous finish from Billy which he's done his whole career. But then the one time we don't pick up a second ball up in the whole game, it goes wide and it's a typical Walsall goal. It's so frustrating but it's something they're great at. All in all I'm disappointed we didn't win given the fact we conceded in the 90th minute but it was a good game and we stood up to a really good team.

"But we'll take the point and move on."

Rovers are away at Cheltenham on Saturday lunchtime.