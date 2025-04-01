Grant McCann on the Doncaster Rovers stadium tweak that made 'massive difference' to atmosphere

Rovers are hoping for back-to-back home wins.

Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways last Saturday with a much-needed victory over Carlisle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side ran out convincing 3-0 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium with goals from Owen Bailey, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton as they kept up the pressure on those in the automatic promotion spots.

Plenty of Rovers fans, especially those situated in the West Stand, noticed that the audio quality of the club's speakers had vastly improved on Saturday. Recent months have seen plenty of complaints lobbed the club's way. They chose the Carlisle game to trial alternative methods and installed various sound stacks. The response to this was largely positive - and it even had the seal of approval from McCann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It made a massive difference," he told the Free Press. "The players were talking about it this morning. They could actually hear stuff like the PA, music, the mascots etc.

"Hopefully it's something we can keep for the foreseeable. It would be great because it generates atmosphere and to everyone in the stadium - apart from maybe those sat right by the speakers! - it felt like a proper atmosphere. I watched the warm-up from high up in the West Stand and usually you can't hear anything and I know it's been broke for a while.

"I know it's really expensive to sort but those new speakers were outstanding so hopefully we can keep them for the foreseeable."

Rovers will be hoping the atmosphere is ramped up even further later tonight when they welcome league leaders Walsall to DN4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann's men are aiming to trim the gap between themselves and the Saddlers, who have been in stuttering form recently.

That said, McCann isn't underestimating Mat Sadler's side.

"People may look and think they've not been in great form, but they've only lost a couple in their last ten," he added. "They've drawn a lot and they're still top of the league so we understand it'll be another difficult game for us."