Grant McCann on the 'beauty' of Doncaster Rovers as Déjà vu strikes against Accrington Stanley

Grant McCann saluted the resilience of his Doncaster Rovers players after they picked up back-to-back wins.

It was deja vu for McCann's men as for the second game running ten-man Rovers ran out slender winners in Lancashire; following up a 1-0 win at Morecambe on Tuesday with this 2-1 success over Accrington Stanley.

Harry Clifton opened the scoring early doors and from that point it looked like they would boss the contest. But a second didn't come and the hosts kept themselves in it before drawing level with what was a sucker punch goal; Seamus Conneely's side-footed goal came straight from a corner.

But the visitors restored the lead via a Benn Ward own goal as he inadvertently turned in Clifton's centre. Sub Patrick Kelly saw red late on to make for a nervy finish but Rovers held out and moved up to second in the table.

"I thought we started really strong, similar to Morecambe," McCann reflected post-match. "It was an excellent finish from Harry. We had other opportunities where we should have taken the game away from Accrington. We just wanted that second goal because we know what it's like away from home at places like this. It's tough. We didn't get the second and then had to respond again to a disappointing goal to concede from our point of view.

"It's from a set-play and we knew exactly what he (Conneely) was going to do but we just didn't pick him up. But the beauty of our team is that the response was excellent, to score so quickly after the equaliser.

"I'm really pleased with the two wins this week, especially after the disappointment against Grimsby last weekend and the travel we've had to do. But we need to be better in the two second halves. Instead of a five-minute scrappy spell it's been 25-minute spells so we'll work at that.

"But we're at the stage of the season where it's all about results. That's all it is. On to the next one."

Sub Kelly was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle - their second dismissal in as many games after Jack Senior's dismissal midweek.

On the red card - Rovers' seventh of the campaign - McCann said: "I've not seen it back. It did look rash from where we were sat but it was over on the far side from us. I'll watch it back but it's disappointing to get another sending-off."

Rovers now have a blank midweek ahead of Newport County's visit next Saturday.