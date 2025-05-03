Grant McCann on sharing a beer with Doncaster Rovers fans as he looks to clinch League Two title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You're unlikely to ever see Grant McCann milling around the Lakeside or perusing the shops of the Frenchgate centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster Rovers manager rarely, if ever, ventures into the city centre such is his devotion to his work plus the fact he doesn't live in the immediate area. Last Saturday however he made an exception as he joined in with the post-match celebrations in and around Doncaster along with his players and ample jubilant supporters.

"I've got to be honest, I've not been into the city centre much since I've been here and that's across the two spells I've been in charge," McCann told the Free Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I tend to hang around Bawtry or wherever the club puts me up in a hotel.

"But I went on Saturday for a few hours, I brought my father in, and we had a tremendous reception everywhere we went. It was a good night and I know the players enjoyed themselves."

After a few light ales McCann and his father said their goodbyes, leaving the rest of his squad to get merry and create memories that will last a long time for those fans with whom they rubbed shoulders with. Another opportunity to raise a toast with those on the terraces could well come after today's game, with McCann hinting at another rendezvous in Doncaster's watering holes if Rovers lift the title at Notts County.

"That's why we do it," he adds. "It's for the fans, to try and make them happy so the least we can do is give a little bit back and go have a beer after achieving something we set out to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I tell you, if we win the league on Saturday I've no doubt the boys will be back in the city centre again this week!"

A win at Meadow Lane will guarantee Rovers finish top, as will simply matching what second-placed Port Vale do in their fixture at home to Gillingham.