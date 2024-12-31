Grant McCann on his latest chat with referees' chief after Doncaster Rovers' draw at Colchester

Jordan Gibson was sent off at Colchester by referee James Durkin (background).

Grant McCann has revealed another phone conversation has been had with EFL head of refereeing Mike Jones after a pair of calls that he felt went against his Doncaster Rovers side.

McCann was unhappy with the performance of the officials following Rovers' 1-1 draw at Colchester United on Sunday. He felt there was a clear offside in the build-up to the hosts' equaliser and was also unhappy with a second yellow card being brandished to Jordan Gibson - after he appeared to wipe foam spray off the ball at a free-kick.

It is not the first time McCann has spoken with Jones about issues involving Rovers. He revealed a lengthy chat back in September after a game against Chesterfield and when asked by the Free Press if he had been in contact with Jones again, he revealed: "I spoke to Mike yesterday. He called me back once he'd seen the footage back. I asked him to look at the two incidents. Starting with their goal, he said that the linesman is actually in the wrong position and was actually two yards ahead of play.

"Because of that he can't see the offside, which their player was and he agreed with me on that.

"And then for the sending-off, he's disappointed with that one - as I am. It's not like Jordan moved the ball. All he did was move the spray because it was around the ball. Mike is disappointed and I'm sure he'll have a chat with the referee (James Durkin) about it.

"I don't think the referee knew it was Jordan because he'd booked him just previously. I think if he'd have looked at it and knew that, I think he may have just given Jordan a warning. But we know for future that you're not allowed to touch that spray. It's a really, really soft sending-off. You're just hoping for a wee bit of experience from the officials at this point.

"Mike said from his point of view the referee should have just resprayed it and said 'don't touch the spray' but it's gone now. We miss Jordan for a game but it is what it is."

Rovers host Fleetwood on New Year's Day with McCann confirming there are no new selection worries to contend with, aside from Gibson's suspension and injured pair Tom Nixon and Richard Wood.