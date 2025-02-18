Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' win at Morecambe and Jack Senior's red card

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, was delighted after his side stood firm and saw out the win on a testing night at Morecambe.

Rovers took an early lead through Rob Street, who was handed a start as centre-forward. Despite bossing the majority of the game on a quagmire of a pitch in Lancashire, they failed to build on that and when Jack Senior was red-carded midway through the second half it made for a nervy finish.

But Rovers held out and moved back up to third in the table.

"The game had everything really, on what was a shocking pitch," McCann told the media. "It wasn't conducive for football. It was probably more conducive to bringing your beach towel and lying and waiting for the sun to come up!

"But we got the job done. We could have been 3-0 or 4-0 up in the first ten minutes with some of the chances we had. We took a really good chance through Rob. Second half we knew they'd come at us and we had to be good on second balls and duels.

"I was disappointed to lose Jack when we did but we stood firm and got the clean sheet."

On the red card, shown for a lunging tackle by Senior on Ged Garner, McCann confirmed that the club would review video footage before deciding whether to appeal the decision or not.

"Truthfully, I'd rather keep the focus on the team. I don't really want to talk about that (red card). What we've done tonight is show what a tight group we are and credit to the boys tonight."

McCann was full of praise for Street, who led the line superbly as he notched his fourth goal in red-and-white.

"One of the big reasons we brought Rob in was because of his versatility," he added. "He can play anywhere in our front three. His hold-up play and ability to run behind caused them all sorts of problems. It was excellent from him tonight."