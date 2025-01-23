Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' transfer inertia as injury room empties out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says there is nothing immediately on the horizon on the transfer front with the window entering its latter stages.

The winter window slams shut on Monday, February 3 at 11pm. So far three players - Rob Street, Ethan Ennis and Charlie Crew - have arrived on loan at DN4 with two returning to their parent clubs (Brandon Fleming and Ephraim Yeboah).

"You never say never but we're happy with the squad we have and I feel we're strong in every position," reiterated McCann. "You don't know what is around the corner, so we've got an open mind on that. But at this moment in time are we actively looking to bring somebody in? No. We've got a few irons in the fire if anything did happen."

It is the same for outgoings, too. "Nothing's materialised on that," he said. "We've spoken to some of the players to give them fair feedback. I'm quite calm with it, as I've said before."

Whilst no movement is imminent on the transfer front, McCann also confirmed nothing new on the injury front. Skipper Richard Wood is continuing his recovery from a second ankle operation whilst loanee Patrick Kelly (thigh) has returned to training and is in contention for Saturday's visit of Harrogate: "We're pleased to have everyone back on the training ground. To have a fully fit squad at this stage of the season is really pleasing.

"I think it could be the first time in my management career really, to have everyone fit. I don't want to tempt fate but hopefully it stays like that. PK has trained this week and is good. He just struck a ball, actually in the Tranmere game (before Christmas). He tried to swing his left foot at a shot and completely missed the ball. We think he did it then and it just got too much but he's fine.

"We've just got to be careful with Woody. He'll give us the indication when he can and cannot train so nobody's putting pressure on him. We'll see how he goes."