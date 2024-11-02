Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' "perfect week", injuries at Barrow and FA Cup draw hope

Grant McCann spoke with the media following Doncaster Rovers’ 1-0 FA Cup first round win at Barrow. Here’s a transcript of his post-match conference:

Q: What was your assessment of the game?

GM: "It was an average game, wasn't it? I don't think anyone was particularly any good from our point of view. We weren't great today but we got the job done which is important because we're not going to be outstanding all the time. I want us to be better but today what was good was the information that the players took on at half-time. Our shape wasn't working first half but credit to Stephen (Clemence, Barrow boss) as they pressed us with a front four and we couldn't get our wing-backs out. Second half we went back to a system we knew and were much better and in control."

Q: As it was edging towards extra-time was it a case of stick or twist?

GM: "We always try and win the game. I think the subs have made a massive impact for us today. I'm pleased we weren't at our best but got the job done. Hopefully that tells me we're a good team and are getting towards where we need to be."

Q: You must be have been pleased with Patrick Kelly's first goal?

GM: "PK is going to be a top player. His performances over the last two games have been excellent. At Barnsley he was running past people like they weren't there. The next stage of his development is getting him to do that more often. He'll agree if you speak to him. That's down to us to coach him and help him. He was on the pitch for 45 minutes today but was in the Barrow box plenty. It's a plus for him to do that and then show the calmness and control to score. He took the chance and has got us into the next round.

Q: Good work from Harry Clifton to set it up too?

GM: Yes, Harry did well and I think another sub Brandon (Fleming) gave it to him. The three subs combined for the goal and Joe Ironside was good when he came on and Jordan Gibson came on and could have scored so the impact from the subs today was excellent. That's why we have a squad and what we need. I'm just pleased we got the win here as we were absolutely atrocious here last season. We scored late and result looked close but it wasn't. Today it was two teams not at their best but fortunately we've shown a bit of quality to win it."

Q: You'd have taken three wins in three different cup competitions in a week wouldn't you?

GM: "Yeah, it's been a perfect week. We had a really good win at Bradford, winning in the EFL Trophy and then progressing here and we've done that. What's important now is we keep our foot on the gas. There's no time for rest or anything like that. We'll have training Monday and a game on Tuesday at the stadium to top up those players who need it. They need to be ready when called upon."

Q: What's the situation with the players who went off today?

GM: "Jack Senior was just a tactical decision to change him at half-time. James Maxwell felt his foot, the one that he hurt early on in the season so we're hoping and praying that's not a reoccurrence. Obviously he fractured his foot in the first game of the season. Jamie (Sterry) has just dislocated his shoulder which he did probably a month ago. Dave (Rennie) couldn't get it back in, it was quite sore. I'm not worried about Jamie for next week. We'll have to see about Maxi, I'm not sure."

Q: Any thoughts on round two?

GM: "I'm just hoping for a nice home draw now! When this draw came out I thought it couldn't be any further away from home. A home draw in the next round would be nice to get our place bouncing. Obviously we need to take care of the second round but to get into the third round, when the big boys come in, that's what we want to do."