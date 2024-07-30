Grant McCann makes admission over strongest Doncaster Rovers starting XI as big kick-off looms
Rovers have just one tune-up game remaining - a South Yorkshire derby away at Rotherham this coming weekend - before the big kick-off at home to Accrington on August 10.
Pre-season has seen plenty of positives with Rovers scoring plenty of goals in their first four outings - all wins - before putting up a spirited fight against Championship side Middlesbrough in an entertaining 5-3 loss last weekend.
When asked after that match how close he is to knowing the XI he'll pick for the curtain-raiser, McCann says there are plenty of spots still up for grabs.
"They're all performing well and working really hard," McCann told the Free Press. "If you were to ask me now 'do I know my (strongest) team?' I'd probably say I know seven of them. There's still some places up for grabs.
"It's important once the injured players are back because we need that competition. Especially in the middle of the park. Obviously we've gone through all pre-season with Harry Clifton, Ben Close and Zain Westbrooke injured. But what that has done is give Will Flint game time and he's excelled really well. And with Tom (Anderson) missing it's given Kasper Williams some game time. With every negative there's a positive so we just try to find the solution."
