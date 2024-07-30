Grant McCann makes admission over strongest Doncaster Rovers starting XI as big kick-off looms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann admits he still doesn't know his strongest starting XI with the new season less than a fortnight away.

Rovers have just one tune-up game remaining - a South Yorkshire derby away at Rotherham this coming weekend - before the big kick-off at home to Accrington on August 10.

Pre-season has seen plenty of positives with Rovers scoring plenty of goals in their first four outings - all wins - before putting up a spirited fight against Championship side Middlesbrough in an entertaining 5-3 loss last weekend.

When asked after that match how close he is to knowing the XI he'll pick for the curtain-raiser, McCann says there are plenty of spots still up for grabs.

"They're all performing well and working really hard," McCann told the Free Press. "If you were to ask me now 'do I know my (strongest) team?' I'd probably say I know seven of them. There's still some places up for grabs.