Grant McCann looking forward to Jon Taylor reunion as he details big Doncaster Rovers regret

Jon Taylor spent five years at Rovers but was beset by injuries during that spell.

Jon Taylor is set for his first return to Doncaster Rovers later today but it's hard to exactly sum up what kind of impact he had during his five years in DN4.

That's because the waters are muddied. He was on the books of the club for half a decade but injuries stalked him throughout and restricted him to just 86 appearances in that time (in all competitions). His final three years at the club saw him post just 22 combined outings as injuries took a firm grip. On his day few could argue that he was well above League Two level, but the problem is there was so few examples of it in a Rovers shirt. During the malaise of that season-and-a-half after relegation (summer 2022 until early 2024) Taylor was an easy target for disgruntled fans: a player whose availability was limited and one of the top earners to boot.

There was little surprise when his contract was allowed to run down in the summer. His exit made sense for all parties. For Rovers it allowed them to free up more of the wage bill and for the player it gave him the chance for a fresh start, having undergone knee surgery early in 2024.

After a successful trial at Salford City, Taylor penned a one-year deal and appears to now be over his injury worries having already amassed double the amount of appearances this term for the Ammies than he managed in his final season at Rovers.

Ahead of the reunion with Taylor, Rovers chief Grant McCann paid tribute to the 32-year-old. "I love Jon, love his family. He's an unbelievable person and I've known him for many years, going back to my Peterborough days," McCann told the Free Press.

"He's just an infectious person and he's had such a hard time with injuries for about two or three years. We came back in here at the start of last season and Jon was so down in the dumps. We made him a part of everything, such as the leadership group. We wanted him in and around the group. I'm probably most disappointed for our fans because if he had stayed fit then they'd have seen a serious player.

"And I know he showed it in glimpses for Doncaster, but I'm just disappointed that it didn't work out well for him here in the end. However, I'm pleased he's got himself sorted. He couldn't be with a better manager than Karl (Robinson) because he'll know how to get the best out of him. I think he'll bring a lot to Salford, on and off the pitch.

"I'm sure he'll have a good season but hopefully that's after their game with us!"

In terms of the wider Salford threats, McCann is predicting a fascinating contest.

"Karl's a good manager and I felt he would get them going at some point and it seems like they are at this moment in time," he added.

"They're organised and have turned a corner since Karl's gone in there. They've stuck with a shape the last seven or eight games, and that's brought continuity. But they've recruited well and it'll be a tough game. Also, they are - statistically - the best pressing team in the division so we're going to have to be really good at how we play through them. I think it'll be quite an open game."