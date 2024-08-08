Grant McCann lauds latest Doncaster Rovers loan signing as he drops further transfer hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patrick Kelly has completed his season-long loan switch to Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old midfielder checks in from Premier League side West Ham United, who he joined back in 2022. Kelly will add further competition to a stacked engine room at Rovers.

The youngster only joined up with his new teammates for the first time on Thursday but Rovers chief Grant McCann has already seen impressive traits from a player he has followed for some time.

He said: "I know about him because he's obviously Northern Irish. He's been excellent for their under-21s and also been called up by Michael O'Neill to train with the first team on quite a few occasions.

"He's a very highly-rated prospect at West Ham. He can play as a six or an eight if we need him to. We had Matty Craig last year and he's in a similar mould to him. He's a very level-headed kid and has a lovely change of gear if he wants to beat people in deeper positions. We're really pleased West Ham have trusted us with his development.

"We've had to be calm and patient because he's been with their first team in America. Once we got the green light it was a no-brainer. He'll give us great competition.

"He's had plenty of games as a 16, 17-year-old in men's football over in Northern Ireland so he's got a good start.

"He trained for the first time with us today and you can see already the traits. He wants the ball, he's energetic, good in terms of pressing and recoveries. He ticks every box we'd want as a midfield player."

West Ham youngster Patrick Kelly is heading on loan to Rovers. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Kelly becomes the eighth arrival at Rovers this summer but McCann is hopeful of adding number nine imminently.

With George Miller poised to complete a permanent move away from the club, McCann is looking to replace him although stopped short of dropping any hint other than they will be a forward.

"We'll add another one as well (as Kelly), at some point, in the attacking areas," he said. "For me it's really important to have a strong 22. There'll be another young player going out on loan too."

Rovers host Accrington Stanley on Saturday (3pm) in their league curtain-raiser.