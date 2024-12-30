Grant McCann issues transfer update as Doncaster Rovers look to seal 'statement signing'
Manager Grant McCann spoke earlier this month about wanting to add a new player to boost his forward options. That need only intensified when Ephraim Yeboah's loan arrangement from Bristol City was ended abruptly this week.
Now, delivering a fresh transfer update, McCann has confirmed a meeting is taking place this week as he aims to deliver a perfect pitch to one player's representatives.
McCann says that the player in question would be a 'statement signing' for Rovers if they can get it over the line.
"We've got two offers in," McCann revealed to the Free Press. "One has been agreed and the other is in an ongoing process. The (first) player, along with his agent and the sporting director of that football club, is coming to meet me this week.
"We'll sit and have a chat and talk about us and where I see him playing in our team. I'm hoping that one goes through as it'll be a statement signing for us.
"He's a player that's probably above this level but wants to come with us. But it's not over the line yet and I need to make sure we show a very good presentation of what we're about, our style of play and our identity.
"I think once he hears and sees all that, he'll be excited hopefully.
"The other lad, it's a bit of a difficult one. It's not as easy as you think to sign players these days. Clubs are probably more easier to deal with than players to be honest. We need to speak his mum, his dad, his agent, his cat, his dog! We'll just wait and see."
