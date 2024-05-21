Grant McCann hints at impending arrivals as Doncaster Rovers start preparations for next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers are firmly looking forwards, not backwards, as the dust begins to settle on the 2023-24 campaign.

It was a season of ups and downs for Rovers, who gatecrashed the League Two play-offs thanks to a staggering run of form in the final few months. Whilst ultimately they just fell short in the play-offs, manager Grant McCann is bullish over their future and has made no secret of his desire to respond to the setback by winning the title next term.

To that end investment is expected over the summer, both in terms of streamlining the playing squad and the facilities at Cantley Park.

And McCann has also hinted at another upgrade, in terms of the coaching staff. In a wide-ranging interview posted on Rovers' official channels last week the Northern Irishman referenced impending additions to the backroom team.

The current set-up comprises McCann's long-serving assistant Cliff Byrne, first team coach Lee Glover, goalkeeping coach Kyle Letheren and head of recruitment James Coppinger, whilst head of medical David Rennie was brought into the club midway through last season.

"This club is so well-run, everywhere you look," said McCann. "The stadium, the investment that'll go into the training ground this summer - we're also improving the staffing structure from a first team point of view.

"It's got everything to kick on. And we appreciate that support from the owners to give us the best chance to move the club forward.

"The club have been great to let David Rennie bring in an assistant physio. There'll also be more sports scientists coming in too, to make us better and so the players get what they need and everything's more smoother."

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann