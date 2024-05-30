Grant McCann hints at another new signing as Doncaster Rovers ramp up recruitment efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We're not even into June yet, but Doncaster Rovers have already enjoyed a profitable few weeks on the transfer front.

The club have moved quickly to put behind them the disappointment of their play-off semi-final defeat to Crewe Alexandra. Joe Sbarra and Jordan Gibson have both been recruited after impressive performances last term for Solihull and Carlisle respectively, whilst the news that Luke Molyneux has signed a new, three-year contract provided a huge fillip for an expectant fanbase.

Such is the positivity among supporters that even the double disappointment of Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins turning down offers from the club has not affected the feelgood factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And manager Grant McCann could be about to add even further to his options, confirming that a deal for a replacement for the released Tommy Rowe is in the offing.

Whilst the playing staff are either on or returning from end-of-season holiday breaks, McCann has been working hard with the recruitment team, headed by James Coppinger, as they look to assemble a squad that is ready to hit the ground running next season. Negotiations are ongoing as McCann looks to add to the Gibson and Sbarra additions.

"We're really pleased with the business we've done so far," McCann told the club's website this week.

"And hopefully we've very close to another midfield player to replace Tommy Rowe in that role as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're starting to really move now. There's one or two certain areas of the team where we feel we need to strengthen also, but we're working very hard to do that."

Doncaster boss Grant McCann has already made two additions in the close-season.