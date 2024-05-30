Grant McCann hints at another new signing as Doncaster Rovers ramp up recruitment efforts
The club have moved quickly to put behind them the disappointment of their play-off semi-final defeat to Crewe Alexandra. Joe Sbarra and Jordan Gibson have both been recruited after impressive performances last term for Solihull and Carlisle respectively, whilst the news that Luke Molyneux has signed a new, three-year contract provided a huge fillip for an expectant fanbase.
Such is the positivity among supporters that even the double disappointment of Hakeeb Adelakun and Harrison Biggins turning down offers from the club has not affected the feelgood factor.
And manager Grant McCann could be about to add even further to his options, confirming that a deal for a replacement for the released Tommy Rowe is in the offing.
Whilst the playing staff are either on or returning from end-of-season holiday breaks, McCann has been working hard with the recruitment team, headed by James Coppinger, as they look to assemble a squad that is ready to hit the ground running next season. Negotiations are ongoing as McCann looks to add to the Gibson and Sbarra additions.
"We're really pleased with the business we've done so far," McCann told the club's website this week.
"And hopefully we've very close to another midfield player to replace Tommy Rowe in that role as well.
"We're starting to really move now. There's one or two certain areas of the team where we feel we need to strengthen also, but we're working very hard to do that."
The transfer window opens on June 14, but clubs are permitted to announce deals for players who will arrive on free transfers before that date. The vast majority of player’s contracts who are nearing expiry end on June 30.
