Grant McCann happy for Doncaster Rovers trio as they embark on international duty

Doncaster Rovers are in the unusual position of now having an international break as their promotion bid takes a two-week pause.

It is something rarely afforded to clubs in Leagues One and Two, who usually play on whilst those in the Premier League and Championship see stars jet off to represent their countries.

But it is something Rovers pushed for, after they reached the threshold of three players being called up. Rovers knew late last week that Patrick Kelly (Northern Ireland's under-21s) and Charlie Crew (Wales under-19s) had already been called up and were notified of Ted Sharman-Lowe's inclusion on a wide pool of players provisionally selected by England under-21s chief Lee Carsley.

Then, when the Chelsea loanee's name was rubber-stamped on the final list for upcoming friendlies with France and Portugal, it presented Grant McCann and the club with a dilemma. They opted to ask for the postponement of their proposed trip to Salford City. A new date will now have to be found, although it's likely to be either Tuesday, April 8 or the following week (April 15).

"It was great for Teddy to be called up," McCann told the Free Press, when reflecting on the trio's departure.

"There's some real quality in that England under-21s squad and for him to be going playing with the likes of Archie Gray for instance, it'll be excellent."

Indeed, Sharman-Lowe will be joining up with a star-studded cohort for the trip to France on Friday before returning home for the Portugal clash at the Hawthorns this time next week. As for the Kelly and Crew, Northern Ireland's youngsters are to be based out in Turkey for a mini-tournament whilst Wales under-19s are also embarking on a similar warm-up schedule.

McCann added: "PK is a proper up-and-coming player for Northern Ireland and everyone thinks highly of him. You saw at Crewe, the impact he has on the team.

Patrick Kelly ( 22 ) of Doncaster Rovers AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Crewe Alexander vs Doncaster Rovers ; 15-03-2025 12.30pm; Mornflake Stadium ;

"And Charlie is the same, with Wales. They've all got interesting games. Patrick has games out in Turkey I think too, so as long as he doesn't come back with new teeth we'll be alright!"

Rovers resume league duties at home to Carlisle on March 29.