Grant McCann hails 'massive' bond after key Doncaster Rovers appointment is confirmed

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says the relationship between himself and the under-18s head coach is vital.

The Rovers' chief made the admission after the news emerged that club legend Paul Green has been handed the reins on a full-time basis.

Green, who himself is a product of the academy, had held the role on an interim basis since Frank Sinclair's departure and following an extensive recruitment process has now landed the role full-time.

McCann says there is a real alignment between the academy and the first team and is looking forward to working closely with Green.

Rovers legend Paul Green is the club's new under-18s head coach.

He told the Free Press: "It's massive (that relationship).

"The under-18s have followed the same plans as the seniors all summer. So if we do need to dip in there to boost numbers then their training is exactly the same as ours and that's been beneficial so they should be in a really good place."

Speaking after his appointment, Green said: “I’ve been enjoying the trying to develop these players and get them to where they want to go.

“They’re a good honest group. I want the bond and togetherness between them and that enjoyment of coming in for training. The biggest thing is trying to transition these players closer to the first team."

Head of Academy business operations Stuart Swift said: “Paul has a wealth of experience in the game, both as a player and coach. He understands the club and has continued to develop as a coach throughout his time in the academy so far.

“His experience will no doubt support the development of our U18s as he understands the requirements to become and sustain a career in the game. We are delighted that Paul will lead the U18s moving forwards.”