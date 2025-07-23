Grant McCann gives update on Doncaster Rovers transfers, Kyle Hurst and impending departure

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has provided a fresh update on the club's transfer dealings.

Rovers were brisk with their business this summer, getting eight new players through the door before the end of June. Since then things have quietened down with no new arrivals on the horizon. And when asked by a supporter at Tuesday's Rovers Supporters' Club AGM whether that is likely to change, McCann says that although he isn't close to bringing any more additions in right now he does have the go-ahead to replace anyone who leaves.

"We're really happy with the squad but if one or two feel they need to move on then I've got the support from Gavin (Baldwin) and Terry (Bramall) to replace them," he said.

One player who looks likely to be heading for the exit door is Kyle Hurst, with McCann recently saying the club are open to either a loan or permanent offer for the former Birmingham City man. However, he says nothing suitable has so far been forthcoming in terms of sorting a new club for the 23-year-old: "We've had quite abit of interest in Kyle but they've not been clubs he feels he needs to go to at this moment in time," he added.

Grant McCann.

"And that's Kyle's prerogative. We don't treat him any differently to any other player and he took part in an 11v11 training game today and did well so there's no issue."

With Rovers operating a sizeable squad, work has already started the process of trimming it: Bobby Faulkner recently joined Harrogate on a season-long loan and Sam Straughan-Brown re-joined Peterborough Sports on a similar arrangement.

Tuesday night also saw McCann confirm that another young member of Rovers' squad is set to join a National League club this week, again on a temporary basis.

The summer window closes at 7pm on September 1.