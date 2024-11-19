Grant McCann explains why Doncaster Rovers' 'best finisher at the club' is on the move again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's been a tough 2024 so far for young Doncaster Rovers forward Jack Goodman.

The calendar year got off to a fine start for Goodman when he made an appearance from the bench in Rovers' 3-0 home win over MK Dons on New Year's Day. Still only 19, the youngster has long been mooted for a bright future and plenty inside the club spoke of their delight when the player penned a two-year contract in the summer of 2023. But a combination of injuries and loan spells that never got going, has seen his progress stall since that cameo on January 1.

Last week saw Rovers recall him from a temporary spell at Peterborough Sports and re-despatch him out to Bradford Park Avenue.

He was an unused substitute in their weekend draw with Dunston and speaking before that, Rovers chief Grant McCann has put more meat on the bone regarding Goodman's predicament.

"It was just about game time really," McCann told the Free Press when asked about the decision to re-locate Goodman. "Jack's a really good player and some of our boys will probably tell you he's the best finisher at the club in terms of when he goes through one-v-one.

"But he's a young player and he needs experience and he needs games. He's had a few loans now. Around about this time last year he was going to go to Linfield (on loan) in the Northern Irish league and unfortunately he'd played for another team early on in the season so we couldn't do it.

"The Linfield move would have been tremendous for him but we couldn't do it with the three-club rule. He's had various loan spells and not really settled anywhere. We're hoping this'll be a good one for him because he can go and play game after game because that's all he needs really. I think if he gets a run of games then he'll score goals, certainly at the level he's gone to. Hopefully it gives him confidence and a spring in his step."

Goodman is scheduled to remain at the Horsfall Community Stadium until January.