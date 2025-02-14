Grant McCann discusses Joseph Olowu contract situation as defender's exit confirmed

Grant McCann says he "would love" Joseph Olowu to be at Doncaster Rovers next season.

Rovers are working away on contract talks in the background, with a clutch of players' deals set to expire in the coming months.

For many supporters, centre-half Olowu is the biggest priority to try and tie down given his superb form this season.

"We're on with everybody," McCann said, when asked about the issue of renewals. "It's not about sitting and talking each and every contract. I think it is important we keep that in-house but we are on with players' contracts, options and all that sort of stuff. We like to keep our business in-house and not sing from the rooftops.

"We've got a lot of games left but also in the background we're trying to build a squad for next year, regardless of what division we're in. Hopefully that's League One. And we'd love Joseph to be a part of that. There's no question about that so we're on with that."

McCann, speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Grimsby Town (12.30pm), also confirmed that Josh Emmanuel has left the club.

The full-back hadn't featured since Boxing Day and with the availability and form of both Jamie Sterry and Tom Nixon, it meant his game-time chances had become even more limited.

McCann told the Free Press: "He's left the club, just before the Chesterfield game. What we did with Josh's contract in this month was we made sure it stopped before the end of the window. What we didn't want to do was make it so he couldn't sign for another EFL club so we helped Josh in that respect. His agent and him were really pleased with it.

"We were happy to keep Josh for maybe another month and keep us strong and competitive. But I think had a bit of interest and there wasn't much interest before we took him in so I think we've helped him in that.

"As I've said, we've got two very good right-backs and he knew that. Any club that takes him will be getting a really good player. We wish him all the best, thank him for what he did for us and I hope he goes on to have a good career."