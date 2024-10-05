Grant McCann delivers verdict on Doncaster Rovers' win over Grimsby + Olowu injury update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers' first half performance in the win at Grimsby was the best his side have played all season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers cruised to a 3-0 win at Blundell Park with all the goals coming in a controlled opening 45 minutes. Jordan Gibson's brace sandwiched a Luke Molyneux goal before any threat of a comeback by the hosts was ended when Harvey Rodgers was dismissed for a show of dissent in the aftermath of the third goal.

That rendered the second half a non-event. Not that McCann was overly fussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played a team that had changed its identity and we knew they'd be tough," he said post-match. "It was always going to take time but today we never game Grimsby a chance to get going today.

"It was a fast start from us and we controlled it and then scored a fantastic goal. It was an unbelievable bit of play from Molyneux and a tremendous goal from Gibson. That gave us the confidence to go on and control the first half. I thought it was the best we've played, in that first half, all season. That put us in command at half-time.

"We can't be greedy though. Three goals away from home is excellent and the message was to go and get more but it's not easy playing against ten men.

"I'm a bit disappointed we never got another goal or two because we were going towards our fans. We have the capabilities to do that and got into areas but didn't do that. Having said that, it's three goals away from home, so we can't grumble as it's a very good day's work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only blot on Rovers' copybook was another injury concern just before kick-off when Joseph Olowu was injured in the warm-up. That prompted a reshuffle with Owen Bailey dropping into centre-half and George Broadbent coming into midfield, with Josh Emmanuel drafted in on the bench.

Rovers' manager Grant McCann salutes the away end.

On the injury, McCann said: "He just felt his back in the warm-up, a spasm. I wouldn't imagine it's something that will keep him out for too long. We had to make a quick call and Owen came in and was very good. George was outstanding too, getting the late call. We want to see it more from George on a consistent basis but that's what he is capable of."

Rovers now have a blank midweek off before hosting Crewe next Saturday.