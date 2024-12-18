Grant McCann delivers fascinating insight into Doncaster Rovers transfer strategy

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town; 07/11/2024 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Grant McCann

Grant McCann has delivered an insight into the traits he looks for in new recruits.

Not only does the Doncaster Rovers manager want players who are going to bring up the quality within the squad, but he also wants good characters who fit in.

Rovers are expected to strengthen their group when the January transfer window opens next month with a loan bid having already been lodged for a new forward.

"Somebody who is willing to learn, to listen and to buy in to what we want and then bring his qualities to the team," McCann replied, when asked by the Free Press about what qualities he wants in potential new additions.

"We don't like those ones with all the ability but who aren't willing to put in the hard yards. And I've had many, many players like that over the years.

"What I think we've done really well here at Doncaster is the fact we don't have any of those types. We've got players with good ability but tremendous character. And I think that's everything. If you have that and you're willing to listen, they're the types of characters we like."

McCann also believes the club's approach to transfers - with carefully-constructed shortlists for each position - is also the sensible way to go about things rather than being reactive.

"We don't want to be making knee-jerk reactions," he added. "That's sometimes a recipe for disaster, personally. We're not about that here. We like to plan and put things in order. We have a list of players, probably seven or eight in every position. When we need to act, we'll act.

"That's something we've done much better and it's getting better all the time. The more info we gather, the easier the process becomes.

"It's really important to me. I've never been one for a scattergun approach. We've got a clear way of working and a process we like to go down to make sure that player ticks all the boxes we need."

Rovers host Tranmere on Saturday (12.30pm) in their final home game of 2024.