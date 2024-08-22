Grant McCann delivers Doncaster Rovers transfer update as window approaches final week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The cut-off for permanent deals and loans is next Friday night (August 30) at 11pm. Rovers got most of their business done nice and early, with seven arrivals through the door before the end of June.
They have since signed two further loanees - Patrick Kelly and Brandon Fleming - and are believed to be keen on a tenth and final incoming in the shape of another attack-minded player.
"We're always looking to see if we can improve," McCann told the media ahead of Saturday's home game against Morecambe.
"We're still waiting. On Tuesday night we had about 12 members of staff out at games, whether it was National League or EFL Trophy.
"We had numerous staff out watching potential targets for further down the line or even in this window, so we'll see. We never say never but we've a strong and healthy squad."
McCann last week indicated that there was one player who they had prioritised but that were reliant on other deals to fall into place before a prospective move to Rovers could materialise. A week on, he says there is no major progress on that particular deal.
"Nothing's changed from last week," he told the Free Press. "But we're always looking. At this moment in time we don't feel there's the right one for us. There's one we identified but it's not ready yet so there's nothing we can do about that."
The Rovers' chief also confirmed that there are unlikely to be any departures before next week's deadline, adding: "I'm sure there's always interest in our players because we've got some good ones. But there's no formal bids or anything, not that I've seen anyway. And all our younger players are out on loan. We did that early to get them some games so we're happy with how we are."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.