Grant McCann confirms impending Doncaster Rovers exit as he delivers contract talks update

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers are poised to sanction the exit of a senior player on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night and having completed his business in terms of outgoings, the Rovers chief is now looking to trim the squad. With the injury room virtually empty, aside from long-standing injury victim Richard Wood, Rovers' squad has a bloated feel to it. Hence, McCann's desire to move on some of those on the fringes.

When asked directly if Kyle Hurst - who has not featured in the last four matchday squads - could move out before the window shuts, McCann replied: "Yeah, potentially. We're open to maybe three or four players going out to play some games.

"I think one will go out today. It's been done and he'll go out on loan, which will be brilliant because you train all week and you want to play."

He added: "It's important for their development to play. There's no fall-outs here. I'm always honest with the boys and I think they appreciate that. It's about people ahead of them in the pecking order and people are in good form. We can't play 22 players every game. There'll always be questions on players missing out. People need to focus on the team and who's playing. There's sometimes too much talk about people who aren't involved. There's no issues inside our camp. There'll always be players left off the bench, every week. It's just the depth of the group. It's much better to be in this position than where we were last year, with loads of injuries."

Confirming that he doesn't plan on adding to the loan captures of Rob Street, Charlie Crew and Ethan Ennis, McCann said: "There won't be any more incomings. The only way we bring someone in is if we lose somebody to injury the next two or three days and I don't envisage that happening.

"There has been a bit of interest in our players but we're not interested in selling anyone in this window. It's not the right time for us to do that sort of business. Obviously, our goal is to try and get out of this division. If a ridiculous offer came in for one of our players that we couldn't refuse, that's the only way we'd probably react of the back of that and replace. I'm expecting a quiet couple of days."

McCann also broached the subject of player contracts, adding: "Everything is well in place in terms of contracts. We know what we're doing and although it looks as though there's a lot of players out of contract, a lot of them have options. Some of those options have been triggered over the past couple of weeks. I think we've got the basis of a good group for whatever division we're in next year, hopefully League One."

Rovers host MK Dons on Saturday looking for a fourth straight league win.