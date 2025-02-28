Grant McCann confirms Doncaster Rovers striker set to miss rest of season after operation

Tavonga Kuleya

Doncaster Rovers have fared far better this season in terms of injuries compared to what was a nightmare 2023-24 campaign.

At stages last year, Rovers' treatment room was bursting at the seams with the number of injuries easily stretching into double figures at various points. Now though, it's a very different picture.

Head of medical Dave Rennie has made a huge impact since his arrival in late 2023 and with his feet firmly under the table, the proof of his good work is there for all to see. This term has seen a huge reduction in muscle injuries or more serious concerns. Skipper Richard Wood recently returned from a lengthy lay-off and ahead of Saturday's game at home to Newport County, manager Grant McCann disclosed that he has a fully-fit squad to choose from - with only suspended duo Jack Senior and Patrick Kelly ruled out.

Sadly though, a player currently away from the first team picture looks set to be out for the remainder of the season.

Striker Tavonga Kuleya had been out on loan at non-league Belper Town. Despite appearing regularly for the Nailers, the 20-year-old suffered a hamstring injury that requires surgery.

"Yeah, unfortunately he picked up a hamstring injury. It's a shame because Tav has been doing really well there," McCann told the Free Press.

"They've (Belper) been really pleased with him. He's had quite a few loans now, and he's not really settled too well at any of them. But they were pleased with him at Belper and he's doing well. I think he'll have an operation on Thursday on his hamstring. That'll probably keep him out for six to eight weeks, Dave (Rennie, head of medical) was telling me this morning.

"It's not great for the lad. I don't like seeing boys at such a young age have to have operations but hopefully this will get to the bottom of the issue."

Kuleya, who has been with Doncaster since the age of 14, has made 13 senior appearances for Rovers although the last of those came way back on New Year's Day 2024. His contract expires this summer.