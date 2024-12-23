Grant McCann confirms Christmas Day training plan for Doncaster Rovers players

Grant McCann has given his players Christmas Day off.

Doncaster Rovers' players will not be in training on Christmas Day, manager Grant McCann has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many clubs do insist on their squad being brought in on December 25 for training at some point in the day, but McCann won't be changing his approach having always given players the day off at previous clubs.

Rovers players are in at Cantley today (Monday) and tomorrow (Christmas Eve) as they finalise their preparations ahead of a mouth-watering trip to table-toppers Walsall on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I never have my teams in on Christmas Day," said the Northern Irishman. "For me it's a family day. We've prepared already for Walsall and we're up to speed. We'll watch their game (at Harrogate) back on Monday and then crack on.

"As I say, Christmas Day is about family. We toyed about it but it's a difficult one. For me, when I played I didn't enjoy it. You go in for about half-an-hour and you're driving up and down the country and then back home and then you're driving to meet the team coach the next day.

"What's important for me is that the players spend the day with their families and enjoy their day. They'll behave themselves, I know they will. We'll then get everyone together on Boxing Day to travel down to Walsall."

Rovers got their home form back on track last weekend with a much-needed 3-1 win over lowly Tranmere. That victory, their first in DN4 since October 1, moved McCann’s men back up to third in the table.