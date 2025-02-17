Grant McCann calls club-wide Doncaster Rovers meeting to address blip and re-iterate chief aim

Grant McCann called a club-wide meeting at the Doncaster Rovers training ground on Monday morning to re-iterate the desire to win promotion.

Rovers have hit a stumbling block in recent games and head to Morecambe on Tuesday night looking to get back on track after three successive defeats in all competitions.

The latest of those, a home defeat to Grimsby last Saturday, was described by the manager as "the worst performance of the season".

Speaking ahead of the Morecambe trip, he said: "We had a good meeting this morning. It was a pivotal time to bring everyone – players and everyone at the club – together at the training ground today. I went back to my message of getting promoted. I said it because we're in a position with 15 games left where we're just off the automatic promotion spots and I think we'd have taken that.

"I know we've been disappointing results-wise the last few games but we're in a really good position to have a really good run.

"It (meeting) was just to bring everyone back to reality really. My message to the players was that I wouldn't want to be in any other dressing room in League Two. I've got so much belief in this group that we can get the job done."

McCann confirmed that James Maxwell has a sore toe after coming off early against the Mariners but says that it is still unclear whether it is broken or not: "There's not much you can really do with it. Maybe he plays with an injection but we'll see."

Winger Ethan Ennis is back into contention after sitting out Grimsby.