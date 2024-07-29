Grant McCann bangs the drum ahead of Doncaster Rovers' trip to Rotherham United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann has banged the drum for Doncaster Rovers fans to get right behind the team at Rotherham this weekend.

Rovers make the short trip across South Yorkshire for a derby clash that is doubling up as a testimonial for Richard Wood. The Rovers captain spent just shy of a decade at the New York Stadium and is fondly remembered by the Millers fanbase.

A portion of the Rovers fanbase have, however, reacted negatively to the fixture with some suggesting they will be swerving the game apparently owing to the fact that the testimonial tag has been added to a game against one of their fiercest rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), McCann has appealed for fans to park any reservations and purely support their team in what is their final pre-season outing before the season gets underway a week later.

He wrote: "Please come out and show your support for Woody next Saturday at Rotherham. It’s our last game before the season starts, all your support is and will always be greatly appreciated."

He also confirmed to the Free Press, after last weekend's outing against Middlesbrough, that 39-year-old Wood will play the vast majority of the game for the visitors.

Speaking to the Free Press, McCann said: "We'll see what team they put out but I know Steve has signed about 65,000 players! So he's not short of numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know they play on the Friday night but I'm sure they'll mix their squad up. I'm sure they'll play a strong side against us.