Grant McCann apologises to Doncaster Rovers fans after Leyton Orient thumping

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann held his hands up after his side's thumping 4-0 reverse at Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers' winless run in the league is now extended to five games after they were well and truly beaten by Richie Wellens' side in east London. Two goals in either half did the damage with Dom Ballard scoring a treble and Aaron Connolly scoring one and assisting another.

"I'm probably disappointed with myself more than anything," McCann said post-match. "That result and performance was down to me. We don't give ourselves a chance when we conceded early on and then we concede from a set-play that we worked on yesterday. There's a designated blocker to get out and we don't do it and they score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The big man Kyle (Letheren, goalkeeping coach) is pulling his hair out because he works religiously with the boys on corners, defending them.

Grant McCann's side were well beaten at Leyton Orient. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"We've given them the first two goals and then the third goal too by slicing a clearance. Their fourth goal is a good one, a good run from Aaron Connolly and then Ballard scoring. But ultimately I stand here today and we didn't get the team right. The subs weren't right because they didn't affect the game and we ultimately got what we deserved.

"I take firm responsibility and it's a huge apology to our fans who travelled in great numbers. I saw some of them leaving today at half-time and I don't blame them. Everything we did today was wrong.

"That's the team (Orient) that had conceded the most goals in the league before today. Yet they looked like a top of the team today, which hurts me to say."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was shown a yellow card in the first half by referee Ed Duckworth. When asked by the Free Press what it was for, McCann replied: "God knows why. Without risking getting myself in trouble, he let things go. There was a penalty on Billy Sharp (second half) for a pull. The free-kicks (going against Billy) was why I was complaining. He just kept waving them off."