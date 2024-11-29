Plenty of Doncaster Rovers fans have been querying why Joe Ironside and Billy Sharp have rarely started together this season.

The two forwards have scored hundreds of goals across all four tiers of English football in their careers and now find themselves in an unfamiliar position. Neither can really attest to be number one choice at Rovers, with starts more or less shared out between the two this term.

Manager Grant McCann appears reticent to start both together. It's happened just once in the league this season, in the win away at Swindon back in October.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's FA Cup trip to non-league Kettering, McCann was asked if he'd considered starting the two more often.

"Truthfully speaking, for me to play Joe and Billy together I'd probably have to sacrifice Luke Molyneux, Kyle Hurst, Jordan Gibson," said the Northern Irishman. "We recruited for a certain style and recruited for a certain way of playing. We went with it at Swindon, with Molyneux and Gibson playing as high, wide players. That can work in certain games but in others it can leave you exposed because they're not defensively that type of player.

"But there's certainly been times in games this season where we've had both of them on (the pitch). We believe in what we do and have a strategy that works. We're evolving all the time in terms of not just set in one way. We can change shape, we can set up one way and finish another.

"These are all traits of what we've done on the trainign ground the last 14 or 15 months in terms of what we're asking the players. If that means that Billy and Joe are both out at the same time then that's not a problem. We believe in what we do and both buy into it. In my opinion they're probably the best two strikers in the league and we're fortunate to have them."

McCann, who confirmed skipper Richard Wood is making progress on his ankle injury after a recent injection, also confirmed Zain Westbrooke will travel with the squad to Kettering. The midfielder has been absent since September but played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Rotherham midweek.

Rovers will be without Jay McGrath (suspension) and Tom Nixon (hamstring) for Sunday's game, where they will be permitted to name an extended nine-man bench as per FA Cup rules.