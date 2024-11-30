Grant McCann aims to avoid FA Cup banana skin and boost Doncaster Rovers transfer kitty

Doncaster Rovers will probably have most of the country rooting for their downfall this weekend.

Grant McCann's side travel to non-league Kettering on Sunday lunchtime for an FA Cup second round tie that has captured the national media's attention. The clash at Kettering's modest Latimer Park will be screened live on the BBC with most neutrals likely to be cheering on the plucky seventh tier part-timers.

McCann knows that it is a no-win situation for his side but nevertheless he isn't leaving anything to chance as he looks to steer Rovers to the third round for the first time in four years.

"I think it's a very tough game for us but we've prepared just as we have as if it was a league game," McCann said.

"I know exactly what to expect. We've had them watched and I've watched them myself. This is the beauty of the FA Cup. As much as it's big for Kettering, it's big for us too.

"It's a free hit for Kettering really, isn't it? But I know inside their changing room they'll be thinking they can turn us over. And that's the way I'd be thinking if I was in there too. But I only can control what we do and how we prepare and go about the game."

As well as the winnings potentially on offer, there's also a nice sum of money to be banked from the TV coverage. Add this into progression in the EFL Trophy and McCann knows it has the potential to boost his January transfer kitty.

"The Everton game that we had in the Carabao Cup this season brought in the best part of £100,000 I think, so it's massive," he told the Free Press. We know what this can do to help the club. It can help me in January but also help the club in terms of improvements.

Rovers head to non-league Kettering on Sunday in a game being screened live on the BBC (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"All the cups we enter, we know the financial implications surrounding it. When I'm given a budget at the start of the season the cup competitions don't come into that. Whatever you earn is a bonus and it can then help you in January if we need to get stronger in certain areas.

"We're not about standing still here. If we can do it (strengthen) in January, then we will."