Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers; 23/11/2024 3.00pm Doncasters' manager Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann believes it is only a matter of time before his side rediscover their goalscoring exploits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman was speaking after a frustrating goalless draw up at Carlisle, in a game that saw them finish with ten men after Jay McGrath's late dismissal for a second yellow card.

It was a match that McCann's men shaded, with the visitors responding after a sloppy first half. Kyle Hurst and sub Jordan Gibson came closest to breaking the deadlock for Rovers, who were relieved to see the offside flag rule out a last minute Carlisle goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought some of our play was great at the top end of the pitch," McCann said, after a third straight draw. "I think we're struggling in front of goal at the minute and I just think we need a bit of lady luck to shine on our side because the amount of blocks, top class goalkeeper saves we're seeing over the last few games is insane.

"The save today from their goalkeeper today to deny Kyle Hurst, it was a top, top save. Honestly, if that was in the Premier League they'd be showing it for days.

"I thought the performance was good on the whole. But we just didn't get the goal to send our fans home happy.

"We'll always go for it. We went for it from the start but didn't quite get the goal. The boys know and it doesn't need me to let loose in the changing room about the chances we missed because we're creating so many opportunities. We're moving in the right direction. It'll turn for us. I've no doubt about that and I feel like someone will be on the end of it. We've just got to keep working."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann's only grumble was for what he perceived to be some rash cards dished out by James Oldham. As well as two cautions for McGrath - of which he had little complaint - Luke Molyneux and James Maxwell were also carded first half.

McCann said: "The referee set the tone really early on with Maxwell's booking. It was harsh. I felt it was going to be one of those games. I could sense the boys were getting frustrated first half and second half the ref was a wee bit better."

Rovers now have another blank midweek before attentions turn to the FA Cup second round at Kettering next Sunday.