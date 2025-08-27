'Got everything' - Doncaster Rovers defender lavished with praise by Grant McCann

Sean Grehan signed for Rovers on a long-term deal this summer after leaving Crystal Palace.

Doncaster Rovers took their time to get the job done at Accrington Stanley last night.

After a goalless first half in the Carabao Cup second round, Grant McCann's side suddenly kicked into life in the game's final quarter.

Owen Bailey and Ben Close struck in quick succession after Stanley had been reduced to ten men following two yellow cards for Josh Woods to book a spot in round three.

"We did it a bit the hard way but we just adjusted the boys' position at half-time," McCann told the Free Press.

"The first half wasn't good but it was just boys wanting to go out and impress. I said at half-time that we need to get the positions and set-ups right, whether that's from goal kicks or free-kicks or whatever. Structure is always the most important thing and I thought second half we got it right."

Rovers restricted their League Two opponents to precious little going forward. Centre-half Sean Grehan was one of ten changes made at the Wham Stadium. And in what was only his second outing, the former Crystal Palace certainly caught his manager's eye.

"I thought it was a top performance from Sean, added McCann. "He's another lad that's not had an opportunity (in the league) yet. But he's going to be some player for us. He's a 21-year-old boy and he's got everything really.

"He steps in, he's brave, aggressive and quick. And to play alongside Matty Pearson tonight, with all his experience was excellent. Obviously he had a game with Jay (McGrath) in the last round at Middlesbrough and he was brilliant.

"There was a lot of good performances tonight as a whole, and although I'm not one to usually pick individuals out I have to give credit to Sean - for someone to come into the team and play like that having not been involved, fair play to him."

Rovers host rivals Rotherham on Saturday lunchtime as they turn their attentions back to League One.