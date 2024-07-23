'Good night's work' - Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' friendly win over Hull City

Grant McCann. Doncaster Rovers v Hull City. Eco Power Stadium. Pre Season. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Grant McCann isn't getting carried away despite Doncaster Rovers' demolition job on Championship side Hull City.

Rovers romped to a 4-0 win against McCann's old club, albeit the visitors played a young XI from the start before gradually bringing on more experienced players. Owen Bailey's brace added to first half goals from Kyle Hurst and Joe Ironside as Rovers continued their perfect pre-season record.

Despite the classy showing, the Northern Irishman isn't getting overly excited just yet with the season opener against Accrington 18 days away. Hull's style under their new manager Tim Walter was eye-catching in that it mostly consisted of hogging possession inside their own half - a tactic that led to Rovers' first two goals.

"Glimpses of our play improved tonight," McCann said post-match. "I was really pleased with some of the style of play and moves we put together. And the goals we scored.

"We were playing against a possession-based team. It was another good exercise for us although I'm not too concerned about the score-line. It's more about minutes in the legs tonight.

"I've got to be honest, I don't think too many League Two sides will play like that. Tonight was a good exercise for concentration and communication such as when to jump, when to press. So it was a good night's work."

Rovers were once again without the quartet of Harry Clifton, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close and Tom Anderson.





Issuing an update, McCann said: "I just want to get them back. I think Ben and Harry will be on the grass on Thursday to start their rehab and come back to fitness. Zain is probably a few days after that.

"Tom will have an injection in his back just to settle the pain which I imagine will take a week to ten days to settle down so once they come back we feel like we're strong."