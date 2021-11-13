Gibbons at the double as Rossington Main return to winning ways

Myron Gibbons. Photo: Rossington Main

Promotion-chasing Main suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Parkgate last weekend and were up against it at the H.E. Barnes Stadium when Samuel Bebbington put the home side ahead on the stroke of half time.

But Gibbons equalised midway through the second half and then netted the winner after 83 minutes to earn Rossington an important 2-1 win.

Former Doncaster Rovers youth team striker Gibbons has now scored eight goals in six games since joining from Staveley Miners Welfare.

Leaders North Ferriby and Brigg Town both won so Ben Hunter’s side remain third in NCEL Division One.

They trail North Ferriby by three points and are level on points with Brigg but have played two games more than both of the top two sides.

Fourth-placed Hallam, who are two points behind Rossington, came from a goal down to beat Armthorpe Welfare 3-1.

Adam Baskerville upset the majority of the 656 home crowd when he put Welfare ahead after 24 minutes but Hallam came back to win it with goals from Brandon Bradbury, Liam Royles (pen) and Kieran Watson.